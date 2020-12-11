Vanderburgh County prepares for December holidays amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 146 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Vanderburgh County on Friday.
This comes two weeks after Thanksgiving, but officials with the Vanderburgh County Health Department say this is not the post-holiday surge they expected.
Officials say there was a peak on December 5. However, the seven-day positivity rate has been decreasing ever since.
With Christmas Day exactly two weeks away, officials say they hope families will continue to stay safe. This is something the Lucas family of Evansville knows all too well.
“Well normally, we celebrate with family in Arizona,” Veronica Lucas said.
Due to the pandemic, the Lucas family will be celebrating in Evansville.
“It’s just going to be my husband, my son and I,” Lucas said. “We are going to make some fun traditions, and it’ll be a good time. It’ll be little, but it will still be special.”
Lucas describes she and her husband as Evansville transplants, with her whole family back home in Arizona.
“So we understand how hard it is not to be with your family on the holidays,” Lucas said. “And we get it, because we spend the majority of our year without our family.”
This year, she says it was better to be safe than sorry - a message echoed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” VCHS Administrator Joe Gries said. “If you are exposed to a known, confirmed case or if you start to have symptoms, we prefer people not go to their holiday gatherings so they protect their family and friends during that time.”
Gries says with Christmas Day and New Years Day just one week apart, the message from the health department is clear.
“It is stay diligent,” Gries said. “Protect yourself. Protect the people around you. Protect your families. Do everything you can within your power to utilize the tools you have.”
“It is very sad this year not being able to see family,” Lucas said. “But we know a vaccine will come. Hopefully we can move on, and it will be okay in a year from now.”
For families away from loved ones this holiday, the Lucas family has one message to share.
“Just make a lot of memories,” Lucas said. “And wash hands. Wash your hands, and if you can, keep your distance.”
Vanderburgh County currently sits in the orange zone on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map, which means gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb said the entire state of Indiana is red when looking at new cases per 100,000. This comment is something local officials hope the community will keep in mind this holiday season.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.