Union Co. students get meals over Christmas break

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County school officials are making sure all students have meals over Christmas break.
A post on the school district’s Facebook page says officials ordered enough for every student to have a 15-day supply of food, which includes breakfast and lunch.
Officials say they’ll be delivering boxes through bus routes as well as pick-up.
That starts Thursday for those who are in the blue route. Those in the white group will get theirs starting Friday.
Pick up for other students will take place at the high school from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.
