UE faculty, students react to proposed department cuts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz announced an academic realignment proposal that would eliminate three departments and more than a dozen majors.
Despite the potential of being impacted, faculty members like Alanna Keenan have no regrets about the time spent at UE.
“It was a magical place, and I think all of us who teach here feel that,” Keenan said. “There is something so incredibly special about this place.”
With the proposed elimination of three departments, including music which Keenan teaches, she worries about what might be left.
“You can’t cut one program without impacting another,” Keenan said. “You can’t have a top-ranked archaeology program and cut history.”
History is what Jacqueline Reichel has been studying. She is still set to graduate with a history degree, but the proposal is still disappointing for her.
“If I were going into college now, I would have had UE taken off the table entirely for me because there is nothing else I could have studied here,” Reichel said.
Even history professor Annette Parks says each major and department is interconnected in some way. In her opinion, the cuts would impact the entire university.
“There’s no reason that an engineer can’t also be a fan of literature,” Parks said. “But if there is no sort of platform to get that exposure and study, then where are they going to learn that love of literature?”
The cuts mean that many instructors could lose their jobs. Many are still processing this information and are wondering what might be the next step for the future of their careers.
“For a lot of faculty, looking for another job right now, I think is going to be very, very difficult to find another job, particularly if they want to stay in this area,” Parks said. “For me, it’s a matter of deciding whether or not I want to stay here, whether I want to retire, or whether or not I want to look for another job.”
