US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed 2-year-old daughter

Seconds later, Bourgeois peered up toward the glass dividing him from the media and other witnesses in adjoining rooms, and then appeared to grimace and furrow his eyebrow. He began to exhale rhythmically for a minute and then his stomach starting to quiver uncontrollably. After about five minutes, the heaving of his stomach stopped and his entire body became completely still. He did not move for about 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.