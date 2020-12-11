PC Pound Puppies gets helping hand with big donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An adoption agency received a big donation on Friday morning.
PC Pound Puppies in Posey County has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Agency officials have not been able to hold fundraising events, or even in-person adoption events.
Help arrived from ABC Tools & More following a donation of over 2,500 pounds of dog food.
People forget about the non-profits - they can’t do their fundraising events, they can’t do any of that stuff, so when we first started this business a couple of years ago, we wanted to give back to the community as much as we could, and this was our first big opportunity to give back something big like this,” Adam Turpin, co-owner of ABC Tools & More said.
If anyone would like to adopt an animal from the agency, people can fill out an application on the PC Pound Puppies website.
Plenty of pets are still up for adoption.
