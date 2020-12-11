Owensboro restaurants desperately in need of COVID-19 relief funding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro restaurants are struggling after multiple COVID-19 shutdowns.
On Monday, indoor dining at Kentucky restaurants will be allowed to open to 50% capacity. Some restaurant owners tell 14 News that 50% is not enough to make a profit.
Restaurant owners across the commonwealth have had to close and open up shop numerous times because of pandemic shutdowns.
“So you come in (and) close - you’re laying your employees off literally the next day,” Patrick Bosley, co-owner of the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn said. “You’re stuck with walk-ins and stores of food.”
Bosley says his waitresses have been impacted the most by the shutdowns.
“Christmas is coming and you usually count on being busy in December,” he said. “You count on having more tips and being busier for the Christmas presents.”
All of the employees Moonlite Bar-B-Q was forced to lay off will be given the option to return to work on Monday.
However, Bosley says that some have decided to leave the restaurant industry for more stable employment.
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce says relief funding is crucial.
“We have to have a relief package soon for our small businesses to be able to get through the next few months,” Candance Castlen Brake, the president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce said.
The chamber also says that Owensboro restaurants across the board are struggling. Meanwhile, Bosley is doing what he can to stay afloat.
“I’m a member of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, who’s actively lobbying our challenges,” Bosley said. “We have not personally reached out to the Governor’s Office. Our challenge is to take care of our employees. My motto has been we’re in business for next year right now.”
Management at Moonlite Bar-B-Q says they are hoping to see a positive cash flow by the summer of 2021.
