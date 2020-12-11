Owensboro out for revenge in the KHSAA 5A semifinals against Frederick Douglass

“They’ve got some great football players just like we do, so we’re going to have to limit their ability to be successful when they get the ball in the hands of their playmakers,” Fallin said “Got to limit the amount of touches those guys can get. Offensively, we have to stay ahead of the chains, move the ball down the field and score when we get in the red zone. This is why we do what we do, to have the opportunity to compete for a championship. To be 48 minutes away and playing that game at home is something we’re very excited about.”