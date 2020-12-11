Owensboro out for revenge in the KHSAA 5A semifinals against Frederick Douglass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s a big night on the Kentucky gridiron, as Owensboro High School is set to play in the 5A semifinals for a chance to go to the state championship.
The Owensboro High School football program has a rich tradition dating back to 1895. During this time, the Red Devils have been to the state finals on seven different occasions, winning four titles.
Owensboro (11-0) has a chance to return to the state championship game once again as the team hosts Frederick Douglass (7-1) on Friday night. The Red Devils advanced to Friday’s game without even playing a down last week, as Fairdale had to cancel their region championship game due to COVID-19.
Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin has his team ready for Friday’s big battle.
“They’ve got some great football players just like we do, so we’re going to have to limit their ability to be successful when they get the ball in the hands of their playmakers,” Fallin said “Got to limit the amount of touches those guys can get. Offensively, we have to stay ahead of the chains, move the ball down the field and score when we get in the red zone. This is why we do what we do, to have the opportunity to compete for a championship. To be 48 minutes away and playing that game at home is something we’re very excited about.”
Owensboro and Frederick Douglass are set to kickoff at Rash Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Red Devils will be out for revenge after the Broncos ended their season last year in the state semifinals.
