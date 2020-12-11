6 more local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District surpasses 10K total cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,691 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 217,120 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The positivity rate currently stands at 8.86% statewide. The governor says this is the seventh consecutive day where the statewide positivity rate has decreased.
As of Friday, 2,168 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” Gov. Beshear said. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported four more COVID-19 related deaths and 136 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 68 are in Daviess County, 26 are in Henderson County, 17 are in Ohio County, eight are in Union County, there are six new cases in both McLean and Webster counties, and five new cases in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths include a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Ohio County, a resident of Union County, and a resident of Webster County.
The district has now had 10,117 total confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Of those cases, officials say 7,539 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,634 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,424 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 181 active cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two more residents have passed away and 59 more have tested positive. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have recorded a total of 2,203 confirmed cases. Of those confirmed cases, they have seen 1,405 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 722 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,287 cases, 70 deaths, 3,109 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,634 cases, 29 deaths, 1,424 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,203 cases, 76 deaths, 1,405 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,275 cases, 24 deaths, 882 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,375 cases, 43 deaths, 1,808 recovered
- Webster Co. - 612 cases, 10 deaths, 475 recovered
- McLean Co. - 449 cases, 21 deaths, 345 recovered
- Union Co. - 781 cases, 10 deaths, 658 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 338 cases, 12 deaths, 262 recovered
