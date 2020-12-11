KY Gov. Beshear wants long-term care residents, staff vaccinated in first 2 months of 2021

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As the new year approaches, Governor Andy Beshear already has goals set in 2021.
The first COVID-19 vaccine shots could be given as early as next week. As 14 News previously reported, Baptist Health Madisonville will be one of 11 Kentucky hospitals set to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
Governor Beshear told 14 News Reporter Tanner Holbrook on Friday that state officials want to get all long-term care residents and staff members vaccinated within the first two months of 2021.
“Now, we’re looking at the end of spring or the end of summer at the latest, really just a three-month uncertainty in our time table to give everyone who wants to be vaccinated actually vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear said.
On Thursday, Kentucky reported 4,324 new COVID-19 cases, which is the state’s highest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
However, the Governor said the most recent round of restrictions is helping.
“Remember when you’re dealing with exponential growth, you’re excited to see the growth just slowing, but we think we are seeing a plateauing,” Gov. Beshear said.
With the vaccine on the horizon, Beshear said people need to wear a mask and follow restrictions even when after receiving the vaccine.
“Until we know that people can spread it, even if you’re vaccinated, you need to be wearing that mask to protect everybody else out there,” Gov. Beshear said. “Once enough people get vaccinated, you won’t have to do that, but people are going to have to work with us and keep following the guidance until that is the case.”
The Governor’s Office announced the state’s positivity rate dropped below 9% on Friday.
