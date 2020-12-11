Four horses rescued in Webster Co.

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Four horses in western Kentucky have been resuced after concern was taken to local authorities over the conditions of a couple of them. Two of the four have been taken to get appropriate treatment.
Along Fishtrap Derby Mine Road near the Union-Webster County line is where Mallorie Day was recently horseback riding when she saw a horse tangled in wire. After she helped free the animal, she saw a very skinny second horse locked in a small shed.
“I’m not worried about anybody getting in trouble; I just want the horses cared for,” Day explained.
The horses belong to Beverly Belt who tells 14 News she has always had horses. However, taking care of a thoroughbreds was new.
“I was not knowledgeable about thoroughbreds,” Belt told 14 News. “I had no idea what I was getting into. He had just raced in July.”
Belt admits she knew the horse had a bum knee, but says he was excepted to be put down. She tried to avoid that by bringing him to her land. She says the horse struggled with the transition.
“He didn’t want to be involved with the other horses; he didn’t interact,” Belt recalled. “He didn’t eat grass. It’s like he didn’t know what grass was. He was fed twice a day, every day.”
Turns out, the horse had other conditions that Belt was unaware of.
“If I had been more knowledgeable about a thoroughbred, I may have known but I just didn’t,” Belt shared. “I thought, ‘Hey, I can do this. I can build him back up’.”
The same horse, which we have since learned has ulcers, along with a second are now in the care of A&A Horse Haven, where they will be rehabilitated and eventually re-homed.
“I think she cares, I think it was just a lack of knowledge on her part,” April Pearson with A&A Horse Haven said.
Two additional horses were given from Belt to neighbors.
“I want her to be able to get him back to complete health, that is all I want for the horses,” Belt added.
A captain with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says any charges will be up to the county attorney to decide.
