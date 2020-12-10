New COVID deaths reported in Wayne and White Counties; 73 new local cases

ILLINOIS. (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker gave a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
Governor Pritzker said the state continues to hand out grants for small businesses impacted by the pandemic under the BIG program.
He urges those who qualify to apply.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said she knows there are concerns about vaccine safety. She said she would getting the vaccine when it’s her turn because she has confidence in the researchers who worked to make it.
She urged Illinoisans not to plan holiday parties, but to look forward instead to the end of the pandemic and plan a party then.
The state map shows an increase of 11,101 cases and 195 deaths Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Illinois has at least 823,531 total positive COVID-19 cases and 13,861 deaths statewide.
The map shows one additional death in both Wayne and White Counties.
It shows 24 new cases in Wayne County, 25 new cases in White County, 18 new cases in Wabash County, and six new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,077 cases, 35 deaths
- White County - 770 cases, 12 deaths
- Wabash County - 784 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 286 cases, 4 deaths
