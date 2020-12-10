Warm Friday, wet Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and mid 60′s on Thursday flirted with the record high of 70 set in 1971. Warm again on Friday with increasing clouds and a high of 62. Rain moves in by Friday night and will continue through the day on Saturday. Some thunder possible, but no severe weather expected. Saturday’ s high will climb to near 60. Temps drop back to the normal range on Sunday and will stay there for much of next week. Highs will stay in the middle 40s and lows near freezing with a chance for rain each day next week.