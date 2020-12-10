USI receives $2 million leadership gift to support nursing scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Foundation has received a $2 million leadership gift from the estate of the late Hershel B. Whitney for nursing scholarships.
According to university officials, the Hershel B. Whitney Nursing Scholarship Endowment will honor the life and legacy of Whitney while providing scholarships for University of Southern Indiana undergraduate students who have been accepted into the Nursing Program.
School leaders say since 2018, USI Bachelor of Science in Nursing cohorts have achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam, issued by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, exceeding the national average pass rate of 86% to 88%.
Of graduates since 2018, more than 83% have chosen to remain in Indiana to provide care.
According to a press release from the university, Whitney resided in Indianapolis and was employed with Eli Lilly and Company until his retirement.
Following his death in 2015, school officials say the Hershel B. Whitney Charitable Trust selected the University of Southern Indiana to make a positive impact on programs that enhance the care and support of the population.
In 2018, the Hershel B. Whitney Professorship in Gerontology and the Hershel B. Whitney Occupational Therapy Endowment were established at USI with a leadership gift from the trust.
