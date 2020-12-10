Spring in December

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temps surging 20-degrees above normal through Friday. December warm-up continues under a dome of high pressure. Mild southerly winds will stretch temps into the mid-60s this afternoon.
Friday, mostly cloudy and mild as high temps remain in the low to mid-60s. There will be enough energy and wind shear in the atmosphere to spin a few thunderstorms Saturday morning. However, the severe weather threat is low. Projected rain totals near one inch. Saturday, occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms…mainly during the morning. High temps in the upper 50s.
