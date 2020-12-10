Owensboro High School collecting cans for OPD’s ‘Operation Santa’ food drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School will start up their canned food drive Thursday.
On Thursday and Friday, school leaders will be outside the north gym parking lot, taking donations of canned corn and canned green beans.
Those donations will go towards the Owensboro Police Department’s annual ‘Operation Santa’ food drive.
Their goal is to collect 600 cans of each so that OPD can deliver food boxes to 300 families.
You can drop them off between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
