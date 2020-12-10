8 more local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District up 187 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported six more COVID-19 related deaths and 187 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 103 are in Daviess County, 30 are in Ohio County, 26 are in Henderson County, 12 are in Union County, eight are in McLean County, six are in Webster County, and there are two new cases in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say those deaths include four residents of Daviess County and two residents of Ohio County.
The district has now seen a total of 9,981 confirmed cases. They say 7,416 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two more deaths and 24 new cases Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 2,144 confirmed cases. Among those confirmed cases, 1,381 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 689 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,219 cases, 69 deaths, 3,047 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,606 cases, 29 deaths, 1,405 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,144 cases, 74 deaths, 1,381 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,258 cases, 23 deaths, 867 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,349 cases, 43 deaths, 1,777 recovered
- Webster Co. - 606 cases, 9 deaths, 472 recovered
- McLean Co. - 443 cases, 21 deaths, 341 recovered
- Union Co. - 773 cases, 9 deaths, 653 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 333 cases, 12 deaths, 259 recovered
