KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball, changes dates for Sweet 16

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control decided to keep the start date for the high school basketball while changing the window for the Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
During their Thursday meeting, the board voted 12-5 to keep the start dates for practice and competition.
Schools will be able to start practicing on Monday, December 14, and competitions will start on Monday, January 4.
However, the board decided to change the dates for the Sweet Sixteen Tournament. They voted 9-8 to move that window to March 29 through April 8
The board moved did not vote on other winter sports postseason during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming, bowling, cheer and dance. Those sports will be able to start practice and competition on the same dates, Monday, December 14 and Monday, January 4, 2021.
You can watch that KHSAA’s entire Thursday meeting here.
