How will the COVID-19 vaccine work?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The arrival of a coronavirus vaccine is providing some hope that we’ll soon be able to put the pandemic behind us.
Should the COVID-19 vaccines get approved for emergency use, Deaconess tells us their staff has been educated about it and they are ready to have this first line of defense in the pandemic.
One of the main concerns with the vaccine is that it could alter our DNA. One doctor at Deaconess tells us that is not true.
He says this COVID-19 vaccine is a new type of technology and it inserts RNA into your system and this will essentially help create antibodies to fight off the virus.
Doctors understand people could be concerned, but they don’t want this to scare anyone from getting the vaccine, which could cause a much worse situation.
“I think there’s a lot of myths and a lot of concerns out there. But I have the utmost confidence in our FDA that they are going to go through the process to make sure this is a safe vaccine for our patients,” said Dr. Brad Scheu with the Deaconess Health System. “It’s something we will continue to monitor very closely. I don’t have any concerns about safety.”
It’s also important to note that this vaccine does not give you COVID-19 and when it is available, it will come in two doses for the general public.
Officials also say they’re hiring volunteers and staff to help distribute the vaccine. They’ll use state guidance to get the vaccine into the arms of the public.
