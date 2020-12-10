Aurora holding annual Homeless Memorial Service Thurs. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Aurora is holding their annual Homeless Memorial Service Thursday night to pay respect to those homeless individuals who lost their lives this past year and to honor all those who have passed away since the service started in 1990.
Organizers say this year they will be remembering eight people who passed away in 2020 with a candle lighting ceremony.
That service is set for 5:30 p.m., but unlike other years, this year it will be held at a new location with limited capacity as well as COVID-19 protocols in place.
The service is usually held at Trinity UMC, but event officials say they had to change locations to The Gathering Church due to those coronavirus protocols.
The service will be limited to only 30 people, and participants will also be required to wear masks.
Due to the service being limited this year, organizers say they will also have online streaming options available on Aurora’s Facebook page and The Gathering Church’s Facebook page.
The service will also be streamed on The Gathering Church’s YouTube page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.