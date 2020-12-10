Arson report filed after crews respond to Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arson report has been filed with the Evansville Police Department after fire crews responded to a Wednesday night house fire.
Crews were dispatched to a possible house fire around 9:30 Wednesday night in the 700 block of Maxwell Avenue.
When crews arrived, fire officials say they reported light smoke showing.
Shortly after firefighters entered the home, the fire had been put out. They say the resident of the home poured water on the fire before firefighters arrived.
Officials report that there was very minimal damage to the home.
However, the fire is currently under investigation, and an arson report has been filed with Evansville police.
They say there were no firefighters injured.
