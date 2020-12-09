IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker held a coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, 8,256 new COVID-19 cases and 179 deaths were reported over the last 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, Illinois has at least 812,430 total positive COVID-19 cases and 13,666 deaths statewide.
The state map shows 28 new cases in Wabash County, 17 new cases in White County, 15 new cases in Wayne County, and four new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,053 cases, 34 deaths
- White County - 745 cases, 11 deaths
- Wabash County - 766 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 280 cases, 4 deaths
