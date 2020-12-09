Warrick County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, health department officials are sharing more information regarding the county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
This plan is submitted to the state department of health, and it includes topics like distribution locations, capacities and hours of operation.
“We do not know how many people are going to want the vaccine,” says Warrick County Health Department Administrator Aaron Franz.
Despite this, Franz says the county is preparing for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Emergency management is involved,” says Franz. “Local law enforcement is involved.”
“Basically what we are trying to do is get a plan set up to where we don’t close any of the major roads in Warrick County,” explained EMA Director David Woolen, “and where we can get a large number of cars and people to the vaccination site.”
Currently, a drive-through vaccination clinic is scheduled to take place at the 4H Center on Roth Road.
Franz says county leaders are mapping out every aspect of the project, including traffic patterns, which he says the sheriff’s office will help monitor.
“One of the vaccines requires a 15 minute wait time,” stated Franz. “We are going to do a drive-through vaccination, so we have to be able to park so many vehicles for 15 minutes at a time.”
Franz says monitoring weather will also be a top priority.
“There are some paved areas at the 4H Center, but there are other areas that are not,” stated Franz. “We can handle a lot more on a regular, nice day like today than we can on a rainy day like, let’s say, this coming weekend.”
Officials say there are roughly 62,000 residents in Warrick County, but the number who will get a vaccine is unknown.
“We just don’t know that yet,” added Woolen, “so we are planning for 100 to five or six hundred people at a time.”
Storing a vaccine is also mapped out in the county’s plan.
“If we have to give it, we have to have a place to store it,” explained Franz. “Our EMA had actually worked out a plan with a local company that supplied dry ice. If we purchase dry ice from them, if we get in that situation, they will supply the container. We just have to purchase the dry ice. The only problem is we’re going to have to be buying dry ice every three days.”
Franz says he received communication from the Indiana State Department of Health that Warrick County will most likely not receive a vaccine that requires an ultra-cold freezer. Mobile cooling units and other freezers will be used instead.
Officials say the county will also have to get more people to help administer the vaccines.
“We’re going to have to, yes,” said Franz.
However, he says the county will be ready for mass vaccination in a matter of weeks.
“We’re preparing for January and February,” said Franz.
The county is currently administering COVID-19 tests at the Warrick Education Center, and testing is scheduled to continue there through June.
Officials say, if need be, testing sites like that one could quickly be turned into vaccination centers.
