State Board of Education approves waivers from EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The State Board of Education has granted a pair of waivers from the EVSC.
Earlier this week, 14 News told you the school corporation was searching for ways to alleviate the stress facing teachers in the midst of the pandemic.
One of those ways was to request the school year be measured in hours of instruction, instead of days, creating more flexibility in the calendar. The State Board approved that request Wednesday.
It also approved a waiver that allows the EVSC to forego its annual performance report.
