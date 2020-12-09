Owensboro Health ready for first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While Owensboro Health wasn’t on the initial list of 11 Kentucky hospitals to receive the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipments, health system officials are ready for when it comes.
Dr. Michael Kelley, the vice president of medical affairs at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, said they hope their first shipment will come the week of December 21. However, this plan could change.
He also said he isn’t sure which vaccine they’re going to receive - the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Kelley also said that Pfizer’s vaccine requires storage in subzero temperatures, while the Moderna vaccine is a bit easier to store.
Either way, Dr. Kelley said their hospital is ready.
We are told the first round of shipments are meant for hospital workers.
”Once we get it here, its a relatively easy process to get people into the room and get them immunized,” Dr. Kelley said. “All of the work is in place to do that. From the electronic medical record, from organizing the staff that’s going to do it. To making sure that we report it to the appropriate institutions within Kentucky, that it gets tracked, that we’re able to follow up this data for safety and efficacy.”
Dr. Kelley said they have already started to identify who would get the vaccine first at Owensboro Health.
He told 14 News on Wednesday he’s spoken with some of their frontline workers, and says they plan to get the vaccine.
Until receiving the vaccine, Dr. Kelley urges people to continue following safety measures against COVID-19.
