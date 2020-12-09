2 more local Hoosiers die from COVID-19; 196 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to give his weekly coronavirus update at 1:30 p.m.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,853 new coronavirus cases and 98 additional deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 398,417 and 6,207 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County and another death in Gibson County
According to the state map, there are 196 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 82 new cases in Warrick County, 52 new cases in Dubois County, 25 new cases in Gibson County, 23 new cases in Spencer County, 19 new cases in Posey County, nine new cases in Pike County, and six new cases in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 12,027 cases, 150 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,066 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,029 cases, 77 deaths
- Perry Co. - 958 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,494 cases, 22 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,433 cases, 39 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,058 cases, 9 deaths
- Pike Co. - 661 cases, 21 deaths
