Jingle Belles bring random acts of kindness to strangers

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, a group of women went around Warrick County to spread a little holiday cheer.
“I think this is sort of a Jingle Belle philosophy too is, even if you don’t need to be blessed, you need to be blessed,” Shawn Sterne, a member of the Jingle Belles said.
Last Saturday, the group of 10 women put together more than $1,000 of their own money and passed it along to strangers.
“The majority of the places that we hit were small local businesses to bless random strangers, unsuspecting individuals with our random acts of kindness,” Stacey Beard, another member of the Jingle Belles said.
From stopping at small businesses throughout Warrick County to stopping cars in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, the Jingle Belles say the acts were truly random.
“It was just randomly, we would say, ‘Okay, the next person who is walking a dog, that is who we are going to choose,’” Kathy Market, a member of the Jingle Belles said
“I mean I cried when I got home, because I just couldn’t believe the generosity of these kind women,” Katie Snyder said.
Snyder was handed $100, accompanied by some caroling from the Jingle Belles.
“To see just the kindness and the generosity, even if they would have handed me a dollar, I would have been like ‘Wow’ - positivity is just what the world needs right now,” Snyder said.
So the message that the Jingle Belles are sending is kindness.
“Everyone can do something, even if it’s small, even if it feels insignificant, even if it’s smiling at the grumpy guy on the street,” Sterne said.
For those interested in helping out or even joining the group, click here to send a message on their Facebook page.
The group says this will only be an annual occasion, but they are considering a Christmas in July.
