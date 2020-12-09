Jasper Library on Main St. closing, opening new location next month

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is a big day for the Jasper Library on Main Street.
Wednesday may be the last day the doors are open, but there’s good news for book lovers on the horizon.
Over the next month, library officials will be working hard to transition everything over to their beautiful new facility, the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
The center will have new technology, like a mobile maker space. It’s a truck with technological tools that will drive around town, to rural areas, festivals, and make stops at schools.
Before the new library can open, library lovers will have to wait about a month.
The library has a few suggestions to help those book worms get through.
”We have 24-hour access to all of our great online resources,” said Jasper Library Director Christine Golden. “E-books. All kinds of resources online. Even though the library is temporarily closed, all of the rest of it always still available.”
With the holidays coming up, the library suggests people stock up if they are the ones who like to have a physical book in hand.
The library will close Thursday at 8 p.m.
The Ferdinand and Dubois locations will also be closed on December 10 and 11 while server equipment for the entire system is moved.
It is expected that the Ferdinand and Dubois libraries will reopen with normal operating hours on December 12.
