Indiana Supreme Court affirms trial’s decision in Loehrlein murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Supreme Court affirms the trial court’s decision in the Clinton Loehrlein murder case.
According to the opinion just handed down, the Indiana Supreme Court finds the juror did commit gross misconduct, but it is not likely Loehrlein was harmed. Because of this, the murder conviction stands.
“Our office is extremely grateful for the great time and attention the Supreme Court took in reviewing all the facts in the case against Mr. Loehrlein,” said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We are even more grateful that the victims who survived this horrendous crime can continue to move forward in their lives. Thankfully they do not have to step into a courtroom ever again.”
You can view the full opinion of the Indiana Supreme Court here.
