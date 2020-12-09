EVSC foundation receives donations to help students & teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous donors from across the Tri-State are helping out local students and teachers.
Anonymous donors brought supplies to the EVSC Foundation’s Teacher Locker on Wednesday. These supplies will go to teachers for free that will be used in their classrooms.
The EVSC Foundation says it’s great to see people in the community reach out and support local students and teachers.
”Somebody just calls and says, ‘Hey, I have this. I’ve been thinking about students and our community, and I want to give back.’ That’s one of the benefits of a school community being right here in Evansville. There’s something for everybody to find a passion about giving to,” said Maureen Barton.
The Foundation also recently received a generous gift that is going to Harper Elementary School.
Someone donated a washer and dryer that will be used to help wash gym clothes for students.
