Deputies praise inmate trustees after helping employee who had medical emergency in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is praising inmates for their action to summon help after an employee had a medical emergency.
According to deputies, the employee was alone with a few inmate trustees during that medical emergency. They say since the trustees summoned help, the employee got the help they needed fast and things are now looking good.
The sheriff’s office says it was the right thing for them to do, and says that inmates are not necessarily bad people.
They say some of them just made mistakes and are paying for them.
