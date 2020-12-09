Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Massive December warm-up begins under a dome of high pressure. Mild...southerly winds will stretch temps into the upper-50s this afternoon. Tonight, clear and less cold with lows in the mid-30s.
Thursday, sunny and less breezy with high temps climbing into the lower 60s.
Rain chances increase Friday with high temps climbing into the lower 60s. There will be enough energy and wind shear in the atmosphere to spin a few thunderstorms late Friday night through Saturday morning. Projected rain totals near one inch.
