Adopt-A-Family program helps nearly 400 kids this holiday season in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky (WFIE) - Christmas presents lined the housing authority gym to be given away to families in need in Henderson County.
This is the 25th year the Volunteer and Infomation Center has organized the Adopt a Family program. Families apply for the program and community helpers sign up to help fill the children’s wish lists.
On Wednesday, those helpers dropped off presents to ensure 386 children will have something under the tree this year.
”Gives a new meaning on the holiday on Christmas,’ said Chasity Nance. “2020 has been a hard year for many individuals, and I fell like this year it just gives a whole another meaning, just touching, you know, that people can still go out and do this for families in need.”
Families benefiting from the program stopped by Wednesday afternoon to pick up those gifts to take home for Christmas.
