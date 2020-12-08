Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker giving Tuesday COVID briefing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The state is reporting 7,910 new cases and 144 new deaths Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Illinois has at least 796,264 total positive COVID-19 cases and 13,487 deaths statewide.
The state map shows four new cases in Wayne County, 16 new cases in White County, 32 new cases in Wabash County, and ten new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,038 cases, 34 deaths
- White County - 728 cases, 11 deaths
- Wabash County - 738 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 276 cases, 4 deaths
