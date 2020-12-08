Warming Trend Begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and not as cold as high temps reach seasonal levels in the mid-40s. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.
Wednesday, mild southerly winds will stretch temps into the upper-50s. Thursday, sunny and less breezy with high temps in the lower 60s.
Rain chances increase Friday with high temps climbing into the lower 60s. There will be enough energy and wind shear in the atmosphere to produce a few thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday morning. Projected rain totals near one inch.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.