Warm-up starts Wednesday, rain returns by the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have just not been able to shake the clouds today, and the southwesterly wind we were counting on to warm us up didn’t start kicking in until about 1 p.m. As a result, our temperatures fell a little short of the forecast today, only making it into the lower 40s.
Those clouds will finally start to break up overnight as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a light breeze from the southwest. That will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s, which is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Our skies will stay mostly sunny Thursday, and temperatures will soar into the upper 50s to near 60°!
Friday may be even warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s, but our clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday, and rain returns Friday evening and into the overnight hours out ahead of a cold front.
The cold front will swing through the Tri-State on Saturday, which will keep scattered rain chances in the forecast through the first half of the weekend. We may see an isolated thunderstorm or some heavy rain late Friday night into Saturday morning, but severe weather is not expected.
That cold front will also usher in some cooler air from the northwest. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday, and I think we will hit that high by around noon, and we will fall back through the 50s and into the 40s Saturday afternoon and evening before bottoming out in the mid 30s that night.
As that weather system pushes off to the east and our temperatures drop, it is possible we could see a few flurries or some light rain/snow mix Sunday morning, but right now Sunday is looking mainly dry and chilly with high temperatures in the low 40s.
