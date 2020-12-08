Wabash Co. not on list for initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Health officials in Wabash County say they’re not on the list to receive the initial shipment of COVID vaccines.
After approval, the health department says it could be a few weeks before the vaccine arrives. When it does, it will be given to healthcare personnel and those in long-term care facilities first.
For members of the general public, the department says not to expect a vaccine in the near future; although no specific time frame was given.
In the meantime, they suggest you continue to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.