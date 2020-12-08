VOICES send holiday cheer to residents in long term care

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local group is hoping to bring some holiday cheer to seniors in nursing homes.
Most long term care facilities currently do not allow visitors due to the pandemic.
VOICES Incorporated launched a holiday card campaign to send cards, letters or drawings to people in Vanderburgh County nursing homes.
“They may not have family or may not have friends that are livening any longer, and they are missing the same kinds of traditions that they may of had years ago being around lots of friends and family and having fun, and they are missing that tremendously,” said Executive Director Michelle Motta.
You can donate anytime between now and Christmas, to do so you call the VOICES office in Evansville at (812) 423-2927.
