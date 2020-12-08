USI Men’s Basketball vs. McKendree back on after CDC amends COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball game against McKendree is back on the schedule for Saturday afternoon.
School officials say USI and McKendree were able to put the game back on the regular schedule after the CDC changed its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines from 14 days to 10 days last week.
The Screaming Eagles had originally postponed their games against the University of Springfield (December 3), Lewis University (December 5), and McKendree under the old rules.
USI is set to tip-off against McKendree at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
School leaders say in addition to putting McKendree back on the schedule, USI and Illinois Springfield have rescheduled their postponed game for Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m.
