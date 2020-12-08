Salvation Army of Evansville finds 1 oz. Krugerrand in Red Kettle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Salvation Army of Evansville say they have found a one ounce Krugerrand in a kettle that was located at the east door of Hobby Lobby Monday night.
They say the kettle was staffed by volunteers of the Green River Kiwanis Club.
“The Green River Kiwanis has helped with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for many years, but this is a first. This is good news for the Salvation Army as well as the Green River Kiwanis.” comments Kiwanis Club President Charlie Beck.
A business insider website shows the coin is worth near $1,900.
