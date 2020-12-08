Police: Man turns himself in one week after shooting in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A Henderson man turned himself in a week after a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Cherry and S Alves Street.
We are told the victim had his 2-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but the child was not hurt.
According to Henderson police, 27-year-old Lovechild McGuire turned himself in at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
McGuire is now in the Henderson County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295
