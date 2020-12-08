Pandemic impacts postal service during holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The pandemic is impacting everyone, including the postal service.
We’ve heard from people concerned that mail deliveries have been delayed in the Evansville area.
Mail officials say they are working to address the issues caused by COVID-19. This includes hiring seasonal employees.
Here is USPS’s entire statement:
The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year.
We have faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.
There has already been progress at the Evansville postal facilities and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.
As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom.
We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.
