Multiple Indiana cities, counties awarded a total of $101M for road projects

INDIANA (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County is one of 241 Indiana communities receiving a combined $101 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.
Vanderburgh County will be receiving nearly $500,000 as part of that program.
County commissioners say these funds will allow them to improve all of the areas listed in their application. Road work will start this spring.
The areas include Red Bank, Rosenberger, Baseline, all streets in Key West subdivision, all streets in Ashley Place Subdivision, and all streets in Brookview Heights subdivision.
Commissioners tell us all of those roads will be re-paved.
“Road funding, funding for repairs is thin on the ground and anytime you can put another half-million dollars out there, that is such a happy day,” said Cheryl Musgrave, a Vanderburgh County commissioner.
Evansville city leaders say they also received nearly one million in funding, which they’ll use towards paving streets.
Evansville road improvement locations include the following:
- Tekoppel Avenue – Hogue Rd to Claremont Ave
- Heidelbach Avenue – Walnut St. to Morgan Ave
- Governor Street – Washington Avenue to Riverside Drive
- Garvin Street – Mulberry Street to Washington Avenue
- Columbia Street – Governor Street to US 41
- Division Street – Harlan Avenue to Fairlawn Avenue
- Bellemeade Avenue – St. Mary Drive to Green River Road
- Pollack Avenue – Walnut Lane to Green River Road
The following listed are cities and counties in our viewing area that have been awarded money:
- Cannelton $40,685.62
- Cynthiana $90,618.37
- Evansville $992,231.25
- Huntingburg $389,334.22
- Jasper $456,249.00
- New Harmony $61,092.00
- Owensville $145,713.75
- Petersburg $62,650.27
- Pike Co. $221,165.25
- Poseyville $374,028.75
- Somerville $59,957.62
- Spencer Co. $140,278.12
- Tell City $727,183.50
- Troy $60,637.50
- Vanderburgh Co. $467,572.75
- Warrick Co. $508,847.20
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.