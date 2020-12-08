16 more local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District up 175 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 11 more COVID-19 related deaths and 175 new cases.
Of those new cases, 111 are in Daviess County, 25 are in Ohio County, 18 are in Henderson County, seven are in McLean County, six are in Webster County, and there are four new cases in both Hancock and Union counties.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths included eight residents of Daviess County and three residents of Ohio County.
The district has now recorded 9,665 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials say of those cases, 7,170 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing five more deaths and 16 additional cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 2,086 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 1,321 people have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 696 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,047 cases, 62 deaths, 2,943 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,539 cases, 24 deaths, 1,357 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,086 cases, 69 deaths, 1,321 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,209 cases, 21 deaths, 828 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,302 cases, 42 deaths, 1,714 recovered
- Webster Co. - 594 cases, 8 deaths, 462 recovered
- McLean Co. - 428 cases, 21 deaths, 329 recovered
- Union Co. - 758 cases, 9 deaths, 647 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 327 cases, 11 deaths, 247 recovered
