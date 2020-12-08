HPD: Man assaulted & vehicle stolen, police looking for suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers with the Henderson Police Department are investigating a report of assault and auto theft.
Officers say they responded to Deaconess Hospital just after 1 Tuesday morning in reference to a report of a man who was attacked with a baseball bat.
The victim told officers that he was hit twice in the arm with the bat in the area of Julia Street.
He said the incident started in the area of Rankin Avenue, and the suspect followed him to Julia Street.
When the victim returned to the area of Rankin Avenue, he said the vehicle he was driving was missing.
Officers say the vehicle is described as a Gray 2017 Jeep Patriot with the license plate number 642XPS.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-827-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
