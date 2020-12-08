Hospitals plan for COVID-19 vaccine as their arrival approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors at Ascension St. Vincent tell us they have plans in place for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, but many details are still being ironed out.
Dr. Chad Perkins at Ascension St. Vincent tells 14 News they have lined up personnel, started creating shifts and have even designated a specific site for where they will administer the vaccine.
Tentatively, Dr. Perkins said they are looking at 12 hour days at that site to maximize the opportunities for frontline health care workers to be vaccinated.
He says it’s still unclear how many days per week that site will be operating and says it will likely depend on the amount of the vaccine that they receive.
”As the days have drawn out and we get up to that point of vaccination, the volume of the first wave of vaccine, unfortunately, is not as robust as we thought it was going to be,” said Dr. Perkins. “So I don’t think we are going to get to vaccinate as many of our frontline healthcare workers as we’d like to in that first week.”
Dr. Perkins did say he understands that as the weeks go on, production is supposed to increase which would allow them to vaccinate more people.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.