Greenville home deemed total loss after catching fire Tues.

GREENVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - One house is deemed a total loss in Greenville after an early morning fire Tuesday.
Crews responded to the 500 block of Rose Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Crews say “extreme hoarder like conditions” prevented them from fighting the fire until additional crews arrived on scene.
Those conditions later prevented crews from getting to certain areas of the structure. We are told the fire was marked under control roughly three hours in, but crews were on scene for nearly five and a half hours.
We are told the homeowner was outside of the residence and was not hurt.
Fire officials say the residence is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but arson is not suspected.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.