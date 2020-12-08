Evansville Rescue Mission announces new winter warming shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has a new winter warming shelter as part of their “Stay Warm. Stay Safe.” Program.
Organizers say the shelter is open only on White Flag days from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
White Flag Days are days when the air temperature or wind chill factor is 32 degrees or lower.
Officials say the warming shelter is located inside a tent that was provided by the Evansville Police Department and can be found on the main campus of the Evansville Rescue Mission.
The shelter will be available for men, women, and children during their hours of operation only.
The Evansville Rescue Mission is partnering with the United Caring Services White Flag Program at the CK Newsome Center for overnight options.
Officials with the rescue mission say their winter warming shelter has a living room space along with a space to have a grab and go meal that the mission provides three times each day.
