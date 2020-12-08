EPD increasing patrols at high crash intersections through December

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department will have extra patrols through the month of December thanks to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Traffic Safety Grant Enforcement.
Authorities say the grant, which started on December 1 and ends on December 31, will provide extra patrols to high crash intersections.
This grant entails aggressive driving, seatbelt and DUI patrols in the area of Evansville and Vanderburgh County.
EPD says officers will be concentrating their efforts in high crash intersections to reduce or eliminate injury and fatality motor vehicle accidents.
