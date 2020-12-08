Eastland Mall hosts socially distant pictures with Santa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 isn’t stopping Santa, but it is putting some distance between him and the children he’s delivering to.
Pictures with Santa are still happening at Eastland Mall, but officials say they are asking people to make a reservation to keep the lines down. Santa will be socially distant and wearing a face shield.
Kids can still tell Santa what they want for Christmas and even get your picture taken will jolly old St. Nick.
“Just having him here; the retailers love hearing the bells going up and down the hall every now and then,” said Sean Ferguson, Eastland Mall Marketing Manager. “It makes the holiday season that it is.”
Socially Distant Santa will be available for pictures until Christmas Eve Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
