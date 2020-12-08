Doctors say flu season has been mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - So far in 2020, doctors are reporting decreased flu activity. But we’re only at the halfway point.
Ascension St. Vincent Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chad Perkins says he is fortunate that the flu hasn’t been worse.
“So we sort of have to knock on wood that that’s going to hold out and I think, again, the longer people are socially responsible about distancing and masking, that is going to make a big difference for us as we get through the holidays,” explained Dr. Perkins.
Dr. Perkins says COVID-19 precautions are helping curb flu cases, but we know that COVID-19 is still prevalent despite those efforts. Dr. Perkins says their previous exposure to influenza could be a reason for that.
“I think the aggressive nature of the vaccination campaign for flu is a part of why we don’t see this same problem, but I do think a lot of us probably do harbor some immunity to flu from year over year exposure,” stated Dr. Perkins. “It does probably provide us some benefit.”
Dr. Perkins says COVID-19 has many unique symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, that have been really helpful in making the distinction between that and the flu. Although we are halfway through flu season, he says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
“If you consider yourself healthy, I think it’s one of the finest forms of community service to do that for other people,” said Dr. Perkins. “The holidays are generally a stressful time anyways, but good sleep, good diet, nutrition, staying active, exercising, doing that responsibly, that helps to boost the immune system in addition to what these vaccines can do.”
